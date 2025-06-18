Increasing Humidity Today with some afternoon T-Storms then temps in 90s and Heat Index around 100 degrees this weekend.

Today brings Partly Cloudy Skies to the Twin Cities with some Spotty T-Storms at times between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Highs Today in the low 80s with Light North Winds at 5 to 10 mph but higher gusts possible near T-Storms. Partly Cloudy Tonight with Patchy Fog, Light Winds and lows in the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning sunrise ( 5:26 a.m. ).

Partly Cloudy and Muggy on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s with Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Thursday night with T-Storms with Heavy Downpours possible between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday with lows in the mid 60s and Winds from the South at 5 to 15 mph.

T-Storms ending Friday morning then Hazy and Humid with Breezy South Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the mid 80s with Heat Index values near 90 degrees. Isolated T-Storms possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning otherwise Humid with lows in the low 70s.

T-Storms will be north of the Twin Cities Saturday morning toward Brainerd and Duluth otherwise it will be a Hot and Humid Weekend statewide although a Lake Breeze from Lake Superior will keep temperatures in the 60s on Saturday for Grandmas Marathon in Duluth while rest of state is in the 80s and 90s. High Saturday in the Twin Cities in the low 90s with Heat Index Values near 98 degrees, Hazy Sunshine and Breezy South Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday will be Hottest Day with highs in the mid 90s and Heat Index Values near 100 degrees with Breezy South Winds.

Scattered T-Storms on Monday and Tuesday will Cool temperatures off into the 80s on Monday and 70s on Tuesday although it will remain Muggy. JONATHAN YUHAS