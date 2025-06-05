Increasing Clouds Today then Rain & Thunder late Tonight into Friday morning and ending Friday afternoon.

Increasing Clouds this Thursday afternoon in the Twin Cities with an Isolated Shower or T-Storm possible after 4 p.m. but most likely Dry with Wet Weather mainly west of the Twin Cities. Showers and T-Storms but nothing Severe expected will move northeast toward the Twin Cities this evening with Showers and T-Storms likely after 12 a.m. Friday. Highs Today will be in the upper 70s with Southwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clouds, areas of Fog and Scattered Showers and T-Storms overnight and into Friday morning which may cause some delays for the Friday morning commute. Winds overnight will be Light from the Southeast at 5 mph and lows will be near 60 degrees.

Friday will be Wet mainly from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Cloudy Skies then some Peeks of Sun with Isolated Showers after 2 p.m. and highs near 70 degrees with Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy Friday night with some Patchy Fog and lows in the upper 50s with Light East Winds by sunrise ( 5:27 a.m. ) Saturday.

Saturday will be the nicer day of Weekend Weather with Partly Cloudy Skies and a slight chance for an Isolated T-Storm but most areas will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s and Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Sunday brings Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and Mix of Clouds and Sun with Spotty Showers and T-Storms especially before the Noon hour. Sunday will be Cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Monday starts Cloudy and Wet with Showers and T-Storms especially in the morning but still possible in the afternoon with Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Highs Monday will only be around 70 degrees then areas of Patchy Fog developing overnight Monday into Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s and Lighter Wind conditions.

Warmer on Tuesday with Patchy Fog in the morning otherwise Sunny with highs near 80 degrees then Sunny and Warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s and Full Moon Wednesday night. Looking out farther into Thursday June 12 and Friday June 13 look Warmer with Partly Cloudy Skies and Muggy Conditions and some T-Storms possible Friday and some could be Strong. Highs next Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. JONATHAN YUHAS