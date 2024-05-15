Increasing Clouds this afternoon then Rain and T-Storms later this Wednesday Evening.

Cloud and Sun Mix in the Twin Cities Today but eventually becoming Mostly Cloudy after 3 p.m. and Rain Sprinkles are possible at times with temperatures in the low 70s and Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Cloudy Tonight in the Twin Cities Metro with Rain and T-Storms after 7 p.m. in west Metro Area and entire Metro Area after 9 p.m. Rain will fall mainly through 6 a.m. Thursday with the main time frame for Rain and Thunder between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday and Rainfall Amounts will range from .10″ to .25″. Low temperatures by 7 a.m. Thursday will be in the mid 50s with South Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy Thursday morning then Partly Cloudy to Sunny in the afternoon with highs around 70 degrees and Winds from the West at 5 to 15 mph. Clear to Partly Cloudy Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s and South Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Warm and Breezy on Friday with highs in the low 80s and Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Friday night with Scattered T-Storms possible in the overnight hours.

Saturday brings Scattered T-Storm Risk mainly between 6 a.m. and Noon otherwise Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon with West Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs near 80 degrees. Partly Cloudy on Sunday with Scattered T-Storms possible 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and highs in the low to mid 70s.

JONATHAN YUHAS