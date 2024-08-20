Increased clouds and stray showers passing through, but don’t sweat it – Chris

Clouds have increased across the state and radar has lit up with a few showers passing over southwest Minnesota. Thanks to low level dry air, much of this isn’t reaching the ground. Still, it’s something to watch closely into the overnight hours. While dry air should generally win the battle, I can’t rule out a few early Wednesday showers. Once again, not a huge deal, but I want you alerted to the fact that a few rain drops are possible.

Wednesday is a dry day with sun and hazy skies from elevated wildfire smoke. Highs will be comfortable into the upper 70s. A few spots could reach the lower 80s.

The next best rain chances could arrive with scattered showers chances right as the Minnesota State Fair gets started. An approaching area of low pressure looks to bring isolated to scattered showers late Thursday into early Friday. Even then, Thursday and Friday should feature several more dry hours than wet with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Beyond that, you know we couldn’t go without it. 90s and high humidity still arrive for the first full weekend of the Great Minnesota Get (Sweat) Together! Saturday will be steamy with sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. The heat goes up just a tad on Sunday with highs around 90.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece