Humidity and rain chances go up this weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for July 19, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A cold front is slowly pushing into northern Minnesota tonight, and there is a mid-level low spinning across the western half of the state. Those are the two features that will bring rain and storms this weekend, and bring humidity up. This evening and overnight, a few storms are possible in northern and southwestern Minnesota. A shower or two could hold together and get into the Twin Cities after midnight. The cold front keeps pushing south Saturday, and the best chances for storms will be closer to that front in central and northern Minnesota. Once again, a couple shower or t-showers could hold together to get into the metro Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the low 80s.

The better storm chances are on Sunday when that front starts to stall near the I-94 corridor. These storms could have downpours that keep you inside for an hour or two on Sunday. Afternoon storms remain possible for the first half of the upcoming week. Severe weather chances are very low with these storms, and heavy rain is unlikely. If your town happens to be under several of these scattered storms, you could get an inch of rain over the next few days. Otherwise, expect rain totals to range from 0.25” to 0.50” for most.