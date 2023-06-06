Humid Today with Hazy Skies & Isolated T-Storms then Less Humid Wednesday.

T-Storms will be mostly Spotty and Isolated Today through Wednesday morning but any T-Storm will have the potential to produce Brief Heavy Downpours of Rain. Main time for T-Storms Today through Wednesday morning is between 11 p.m. Tonight through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Less Humid Conditions move into the area Wednesday afternoon along with Less Smoke and Clouds in sky Wednesday afternoon. Slightly more Humid on Friday with Isolated T-Storms both Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings Low Humidity, Sunshine and temps in the upper 70s. Hot and Humid with temps in the 80s to near 90 degrees much of next week ( June 12 through June 16 ).

TODAY:

Humid with Cloud and Hazy Sun Mix and Isolated T-Storms possible. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 40%.

HIGH: 85 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms and Patchy Fog Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 40%.

LOW: 65 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms in the morning then Mainly Sunny in the afternoon with Lower Humidity . Chance for Isolated T-Storms in the morning is 30%.

HIGH: 82 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 60 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………………..83 / 64 Sunny & Less Humid.

FRIDAY…………………….84 / 65 Partly Cloudy with PM Isolated T-Storms. Chance for PM Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

SATURDAY………………..80 / 58 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

SUNDAY…………………..78 / 56 Mainly Sunny, Breezy with Low Humidity.

MONDAY………………….82 / 64 Sunny & Pleasant.

JONATHAN YUHAS