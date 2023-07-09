Hotter and muggy Monday with strong storms possible

Here’s your Sunday afternoon forecast for July 9, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We closed out the weekend with temperatures closer to average on Sunday. There is a very weak boundary that could set off some isolated storms in northern Minnesota this evening. A cold front is farther north, and that has a better shot at bringing some rain and storms to far northern Minnesota tonight. As that front drops south Monday, the rain will stop through the morning and early afternoon. When it reaches the Twin Cities, where highs will be in the low 90s, more storms develop near and south of the metro after 3:00 PM. Some of these storms could have gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rain. They quickly push south after sunset Monday.

Tuesday is the one likely dry day this week. It will also be the coolest with highs dropping into the mid and upper 70s. There is a big pattern shift coming that will keep rain and storm chances in Minnesota and Wisconsin for several days. A large upper-level low is going to sit over part of Ontario and Manitoba, spinning weak disturbances south and east Wednesday through Saturday. Scattered rain and storms are possible each afternoon, but there will be also be dry stretches each day. With the rain and clouds, temperatures will stay near or slightly below average in the low to mid 80s.