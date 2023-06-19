Hot Week with +90 degrees Mon.-Sat. then some Strong T-Storms possible Saturday night.
- Hot Week ahead in the Twin Cities with +90 degree highs Today through Saturday. A Cold Front this upcoming weekend ( June 24/25 ) will bring Scattered T-Storms to Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday. The T-Storms Saturday could be Strong in western MInnesota during the morning and afternoon then eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin including the Twin Cities Saturday evening. T-Storms on Sunday could also produce Heavy Rainfall in northern Minnesota both Saturday and Sunday.
TODAY:
Hazy Sunshine, Muggy and Hot.
HIGH: 90 Degrees.
Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT:
Clear Skies.
LOW: 70 Degrees.
Wind: Light Winds.
TUESDAY:
Hazy Sunshine, Hot but not as Humid.
HIGH: 91 Degrees.
Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT:
LOW: 71 Degrees.
TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:
WED. ( SUMMER )……….92 / 72 Hazy Sun & Hot.
THURSDAY…………………92 / 72 Hazy Sun & Hot.
FRIDAY……………………..93 / 73 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Muggy.
SATURDAY…………………93 / 70 Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hot & Humid with Scattered T-Storms in the evening & some could be Strong. Chance for evening T-Storms is 60%.
SUNDAY…………………….86 / 67 Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 70%.
JONATHAN YUHAS