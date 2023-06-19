Hot Week with +90 degrees Mon.-Sat. then some Strong T-Storms possible Saturday night.

Hot Week ahead in the Twin Cities with +90 degree highs Today through Saturday. A Cold Front this upcoming weekend ( June 24/25 ) will bring Scattered T-Storms to Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday. The T-Storms Saturday could be Strong in western MInnesota during the morning and afternoon then eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin including the Twin Cities Saturday evening. T-Storms on Sunday could also produce Heavy Rainfall in northern Minnesota both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Muggy and Hot.

HIGH: 90 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies.

LOW: 70 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot but not as Humid.

HIGH: 91 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 71 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WED. ( SUMMER )……….92 / 72 Hazy Sun & Hot.

THURSDAY…………………92 / 72 Hazy Sun & Hot.

FRIDAY……………………..93 / 73 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Muggy.

SATURDAY…………………93 / 70 Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hot & Humid with Scattered T-Storms in the evening & some could be Strong. Chance for evening T-Storms is 60%.

SUNDAY…………………….86 / 67 Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 70%.

JONATHAN YUHAS