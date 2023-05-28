Hot Week Ahead for Twin Cities.

Low Humidity again Today in the Twin Cities with dew point temperatures in the 40s but then increasing dew points into the low 60s this week which will create more Humid Conditions and a Risk for T-Storms especially Tuesday evening. T-Storms will be mostly Isolated but will have the potential to produce Brief Heavy Downpours of Rain.

The Heat comes roaring in this week with high temperatures Tuesday through Saturday expected at or slightly above 90 degrees and lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 83 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 63 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY MEMORIAL DAY:

Hazy Sunshine and Warm.

HIGH: 88 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 68 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………………….90 / 70 Sunny & Hot with Chance for Isolated T-Storms in the evening. Chance for Isolated T-Storms in the evening is 60%.

WEDNESDAY……………..90 / 70 Sunny & Hot with Chance for Spotty T-Storms in the evening. Chance for Spotty T-Storms in the evening is 70%.

THURSDAY………………..90 / 70 Sunny & Humid with Isolated T-Storms possible. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

FRIDAY…………………….91 / 71 Hazy, Hot & Humid.

SATURDAY………………..92 / 72 Hazy, Hot & Humid.

The average low and high for the extended period is 56 and 75

JONATHAN YUHAS