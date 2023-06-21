Hot thru Saturday then T-Storms this Weekend.

Air Quality Alert for Twin Cities Area Today through Thursday June 22 from 12pm to 9pm for High Levels of Ozone Pollution which will be Unhealthy for people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Hot Weather continues in the Twin Cities with +90 degree highs Today through Saturday with Heat Index Values in the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday. A Cold Front this upcoming weekend ( June 24/25 ) will bring Scattered T-Storms to Minnesota on Saturday evening and into Sunday.

T-Storms Saturday could be Strong to Severe in western Minnesota during the morning and afternoon then eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin including the Twin Cities Saturday evening. T-Storms on Sunday will be more Widespread across Minnesota and could also produce Heavy Rainfall in northern Minnesota both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be Cooler with highs in the low 80s along with Breezy Conditions and Lower Humidity Monday June 26.

TODAY: ( SUMMER BEGINS AT 9:58 AM )

Hazy Sunshine and Hot.

HIGH: 93 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies.

LOW: 73 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

THURSDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Muggy.

HIGH: 94 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 74 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………………..94 / 74 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Muggy.

SATURDAY………………90 / 68 Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hot & Humid with Scattered T-Storms in the evening & some could be Strong in the evening. Chance for evening T-Storms is 70%.

SUNDAY………………….80 / 66 Cloud & Sun Mix & Humid with Scattered T-Storms. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%.

MONDAY…………………81 / 65 Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cooler & Less Humid.

TUESDAY…………………84 / 66 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 63 and 82

JONATHAN YUHAS