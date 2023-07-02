Hot & Humid Today and Monday then Severe T-Storms possible Monday evening and on July 4.

MSP Forecast Sunday July 2, 2023 – Jonathan Yuhas KSTP Meteorologist

* Hot and Humid Today through Monday with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon in Twin Cities and Heat Index Values in the low to mid 90s. Very Hot on Monday with Hazy Sunshine and highs in the mid 90s along with Heat Index Values in the upper 90s.

T-Storms will develop west of the Twin Cities after 7pm Monday then move east and could become Severe in the Twin Cities Monday evening with Damaging Winds, Tornado, Hail and Heavy Rainfall in spots. T-Storms will continue into Tuesday morning then another round of T-Storms Tuesday evening could again be Severe.

Tuesday July 4 Outlook Twin Cities: Scattered T-Storms before 10 a.m. then Cloud & Sun Mix with afternoon temps in the upper 80s and it will be very Humid with Heat Index Values in the low 90s. 10pm Fireworks Weather is Scattered T-Storms some Severe with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees ( Humid ).

TODAY:

Hazy, Sunny, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 90 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: ( Full Moon )

Clear, Warm and Muggy.

LOW: 74 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid with T-Storms possible after 7 p.m. and some could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain and Hail. Chance for T-Storms after 7 p.m. is 70%.

HIGH: 95 Degrees. ( Heat Index upper 90s )

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: ( T-Storms some Severe )

LOW: 73 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY..( July 4 )……..87 / 68 Cloud & Sun Mix with T-Storms before Sunrise some Severe then T-Storms redevelop in the late afternoon and evening and some could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain and Hail. 10pm Fireworks Weather is Scattered T-Storms some Severe with temperatures in the upper 70s ( Humid ). Chance for T-Storms on Tuesday is 80%.

WEDNESDAY………………80 / 65 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%.

THURSDAY………………….78 / 60 Partly Cloudy, Cooler & Less Humid.

FRIDAY………………………..80 / 60 Sunny & Pleasant.

SATURDAY…………………..84 / 66 Partly Cloudy & Warmer.

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 84

Metro Area Climate Data for Today.

Average High….83

Average Low…..65

Record High…….99 set in 2012

Record Low….….49 set in 1924

Sunrise:…..…..5:31 a.m.

Sunset:……….9:03 p.m.

JONATHAN YUHAS KSTP TV