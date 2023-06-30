Hot holiday weekend, storms on July 4th
Here’s your Friday evening forecast for June 30, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Wren Clair.
Good evening and Happy Friday! Your holiday weekend forecast is a hot one, with temperatures in the 90s tomorrow through Monday, and potentially the 4th of July as well. Tomorrow’s heat is not accompanied with high humidity. Sunday could feel a little muggy, and by Monday and the 4th of July, we’re definitely dealing with significant humidity.
Temperatures are in the mid-90s on Monday, with heat indices near 100°, so plan on taking breaks from the heat. Storm chances return late Monday into the 4th of July with a cold front moving in from our northwest. Right now, the timing of this front has the Twin Cities looking at a hot 4th of July, with afternoon and evening storm chances. If the timing of this front changes, we could end up with less heat and a shift in the timing of storm chances. So stay up to date with the forecast!
Have a wonderful weekend!