Hot, Hazy & Humid with Isolated T-Storms

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Hot, Hazy and Humid Conditions continue Today through the weekend and into next week with highs in the low 90s and Heat Index Values ( what it feels like with Humidity ) in the mid 90s possibly upper 90s on Saturday.

T-Storms will be mostly Spotty and Isolated Today through this week and into the weekend but any T-Storm will have the potential to produce Brief Heavy Downpours of Rain greater than 1″, Hail and Gusty Winds.

TODAY:
Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy and Humid with Spotty T-Storms after 3 p.m. T-Storms could produce Heavy Downpours and Hail. Chance for Spotty T-Storms after 3 p.m. is 80%.
HIGH: 91 Degrees. ( Heat Index 93 to 95 degrees )
Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms until 10 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms until 10 p.m. is 30%.
LOW: 70 Degrees.
Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:
Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.
HIGH: 92 Degrees. ( Heat Index mid 90s )
Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSSDAY NIGHT:
LOW: 70 Degrees. ( Spotty T-Storms – Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30% )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………………….90 / 70 Hazy, Hot & Humid with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 30%.

SATURDAY………………..93 / 70 Hazy, Hot & Humid.

SUNDAY……………………90 / 70 Partly Cloudy & Muggy with Spotty T-Storms – Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 40%.

MONDAY………………….90 / 69 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

TUESDAY…………………..90 / 70 Hazy, Hot & Humid.

JONATHAN YUHAS