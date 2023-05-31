Hot, Hazy & Humid with Isolated T-Storms
Hot, Hazy and Humid Conditions continue Today through the weekend and into next week with highs in the low 90s and Heat Index Values ( what it feels like with Humidity ) in the mid 90s possibly upper 90s on Saturday.
T-Storms will be mostly Spotty and Isolated Today through this week and into the weekend but any T-Storm will have the potential to produce Brief Heavy Downpours of Rain greater than 1″, Hail and Gusty Winds.
TODAY:
Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy and Humid with Spotty T-Storms after 3 p.m. T-Storms could produce Heavy Downpours and Hail. Chance for Spotty T-Storms after 3 p.m. is 80%.
HIGH: 91 Degrees. ( Heat Index 93 to 95 degrees )
Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms until 10 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms until 10 p.m. is 30%.
LOW: 70 Degrees.
Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.
THURSDAY:
Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.
HIGH: 92 Degrees. ( Heat Index mid 90s )
Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.
THURSSDAY NIGHT:
LOW: 70 Degrees. ( Spotty T-Storms – Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30% )
TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:
FRIDAY…………………….90 / 70 Hazy, Hot & Humid with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 30%.
SATURDAY………………..93 / 70 Hazy, Hot & Humid.
SUNDAY……………………90 / 70 Partly Cloudy & Muggy with Spotty T-Storms – Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 40%.
MONDAY………………….90 / 69 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.
TUESDAY…………………..90 / 70 Hazy, Hot & Humid.
JONATHAN YUHAS