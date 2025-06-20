Hot and Steamy Weekend with Big T-Storms at times in northern Minnesota especially early Saturday morning.

Heat and Storms can be expected across Minnesota this upcoming 3rd Weekend of June. Twin Cities and points south are all in for Hot and Very Humid Conditions both Saturday and Sunday with highs 95 to 100 degrees and Heat Index Values of 105 to 110 degrees.

The other big Weather element in Minnesota this Weekend will be Severe T-Storms with Heavy Rain, Large Hail, +70 mph Winds and Tornadoes mainly in areas along a line from Fergus Falls to Brainerd to Duluth and north to the Canadian Border. T-Storms will develop rapidly this evening after 9 p.m. in North Dakota and bring a Risk for Damaging Winds and Tornadoes from Bismarck, ND and east through Fargo, ND and into the Bemidji and Brainerd and Duluth areas from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday. It is also possible early Saturday morning for a line of T-Storms with Straight Line +80 mph Winds developing 50 miles either side a line of US Highway 2 first in Bemidji then working east toward Grand Rapids and Duluth around 3 a.m. People in northern Minnesota should carefully monitor all updated Weather Statements Tonight and Saturday morning for Severe T-Storms. Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Large Hail will be possible in western Minnesota Sunday afternoon and rest of Minnesota including the Twin Cities Sunday evening.

Partly Cloudy this afternoon in the Twin Cities with an Isolated T-Storm possible in areas north of the Twin Cities. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 80s with Dew Point temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees which will push the Heat Index Values to near 90 degrees. Winds this afternoon from the Southeast at 5 to 15 mph then South at 5 to 15 mph Tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s by sunrise ( 5:26 a.m. ) Saturday.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 90s AND HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 110 DEGREES INCREASING RISK FOR HEAT ILLNESS: Sunny, Hot and Very Humid both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and Dew Point temperatures in the 70s producing Heat Index Values above 105 degrees. It will be Breezy with South Winds at 10 to 20 mph. T-Storms some Severe possible in the Twin Cities after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

T-Storms on Monday and some could be Strong – not as Warm Monday with highs near 80 degrees. Remains of Hurricane Erick will produce some Heavier Rainfalls next Wednesday and Thursday.

Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday from Two Harbors to Duluth starts with some T-Storms around 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday along with Patchy Fog and temperatures in the low 60s then Partly Cloudy with East Winds at 5 to 15 mph off Lake Superior ( Lake Breeze ). Temperatures along the Marathon Route on Lake Superior around mid 60s at 10 a.m. and upper 60s by Noon with Muggy Dew Point temperatures near 60 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS