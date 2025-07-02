Hot and humid heading into the 4th of July with storms possible after the fireworks

Sunny to partly cloudy in the Twin Cities this afternoon with slight chance for an Isolated thunderstorm between 5-10 p.m. but most areas will remain dry. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with dew point temperatures in the mid 60s. Heat Index Values will be approaching 90 degrees late this afternoon, and winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy to clear overnight with light winds and lows near 70 degrees by the 5:32 a.m. sunrise Thursday.

Hazy sunshine on Thursday and hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees producing Heat Index Values in the low to mid 90s with southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon but the more likely time for a few storms on Thursday will be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday. Low temperatures by Friday morning will be in the low to mid 70s with south winds at 5-15 mph.

Hazy sunshine, hot and humid on July 4th with afternoon highs in the low 90s and dew points in the low 70s pushing Heat Index Values into the upper 90s with breezy south winds at 10-20 mph. Partly cloudy Friday evening with storms possible after 10 p.m. and becoming more likely after 12 a.m. Saturday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Right now, it appears the Twin Cities will just get 10 p.m. fireworks in with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures around 80 degrees. However, areas west and north of the Twin Cities out toward Willmar, St. Cloud, Brainerd and Duluth will see storms before 10 p.m. Low temperatures into Saturday morning will be in the low 70s.

Thunderstorms ending Saturday morning, and conditions will turn humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Thunderstorms will redevelop during the afternoon with the potential for some strong to severe p.m. storms. Highs on Saturday in the low to mid 80s with breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph and higher gusts near storms. Scattered storms will end late Saturday evening with lows in the upper 60s by Sunday morning.

Mainly sunny and not as humid on Sunday with lighter winds and highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s by Monday morning. JONATHAN YUHAS