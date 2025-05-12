Hot and dry for a few more days, then a pattern shake up – Chris

Good Monday evening to one and all!

We officially hit 90 degrees on Mother’s Day in the Twin Cities, setting a new record high for the date and marking our first 90 of the year. The heat isn’t done yet either, with highs near 90 expected again on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies and a persistent southwest breeze.

While the warmth has been great for outdoor plans, it continues to raise some serious concerns. Red Flag Warnings and Air Quality Alerts remain in effect through 9pm tonight across much of Minnesota. Fire danger remains high thanks to the hot, dry, and windy weather, and ozone levels have reached unhealthy levels in some areas, particularly for sensitive groups.

The pattern starts to shift later this week. Humidity will increase Wednesday and could help fuel a few thunderstorms by Wednesday night. A better chance for more widespread rain and storms arrives Thursday, and while severe weather doesn’t appear to be a major concern at this time, much of Minnesota stands a good chance at seeing some much-needed rainfall.

Temperatures will drop noticeably by the end of the week. Highs fall back into the 60s Friday through the weekend, bringing a cooler and more seasonable feel just in time for mid-May.

Until then, stay cool, stay hydrated, and continue to be cautious with any outdoor burning as both fire and air quality concerns continue

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece