Heavy rainfall today and Thursday

Thunderstorms today and again on Thursday will bring heavy rainfall of 2- 4″ to the Twin Cities and surrounding area which could lead to some flooding in spots especially later in the afternoon after heavy rainfall this morning into the afternoon hours. Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail will also be possible today mainly along a line from Glencoe to Hastings and points south to the Minnesota/Iowa border and into western Wisconsin.

Thursday brings more rain and thunderstorms which will eventually end Thursday evening. Clouds and thunderstorms will keep temperatures cooler than average in the low 70s today and Thursday, but it will be muggy with dew point temperatures in the 60s.

Patchy fog and low clouds Friday morning then partly cloudy and warmer in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Hot and humid on Saturday with isolated thunderstorms possible in the evening and some of the storms could be strong most in western Minnesota. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees with Heat Index Values in the low to mid 90s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with scattered storms and highs in the low to mid 80s. JONATHAN YUHAS