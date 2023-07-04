Heavy rain, storms are still possible the evening of the Fourth

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for July 4, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Forecast First Alert continues into the evening of the Fourth of July. Storms are possible, and some could be severe.

Clouds from the morning storms have kept temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across most of the Twin Cities metro. To the south, they are in the low to mid 80s. The warmer cities to the south have the better chances of seeing severe storms through Tuesday evening. Storms will form along a cold front in western Minnesota, then push east from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm tonight. While the severe weather potential is lower from the Twin Cities to the north and west, there could still be lightning and heavy rain.

If you are going to be out at an event or watching fireworks tonight, you still need a way to get weather information. Remember that you can always check the radar on KSTP.com and the free KSTP mobile app. You can also follow the meteorologist from Minnesota’s Weather Authority in social media for updates through the evening. If you see lightning or hear thunder, it is probably time to call it a night.

Some lingering thundershowers are possible overnight into very early Wednesday morning. Northwest winds drive in cooler and comfortable air Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Highs drop into the upper 70s both days. By the weekend, a big upper-level low will sit over parts of central Canada, spinning rounds of rain and a few storms across Minnesota and Wisconsin. While severe weather is unlikely this weekend, it will keep bringing us chances for rain to chip away at the drought.