Heavy rain ending for now. Severe storms possible this weekend – Chris

After two days of waves of rain, the showers are finally winding down early this morning. We’ll get a bit of a break in the pattern Friday, as seasonable and quiet weather takes over for a short time.

Friday brings a more comfortable and dry day, with highs in the mid 70s under a mix of clouds and sun. It’ll be a great setup for anything outdoors before the pattern shifts again for the weekend. Just keep in mind the ground will remain incredibly wet, especially in some lower lying areas.

By Saturday, heat and humidity build back into the region. Highs climb into the mid 80s, but the bigger story will be the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late in the day and into the evening. While exact timing and storm strength are still being refined, this system bears close watching for those with outdoor plans. The Storm Prediction Center already has a slight risk for severe storms in place for much of Minnesota.

Sunday will stay warm and humid with the chance for a lingering storm or two, but many hours of dry time are expected. Next week looks quieter and seasonable with highs in the low 80s and a gradual return to more stable conditions.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece