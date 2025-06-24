Heavy rain arrives on Wednesday, here’s what to expect – Chris

After a refreshing start to the week, changes are already on the horizon. A cooler, more seasonable air mass remains in place, but it won’t stay dry for much longer.

Rain and storms return early Wednesday, and this time they could linger well into the day. Periods of heavy rain are likely just after the morning commute, making for a slow and soggy midday to afternoon. While totals will vary, some spots could easily pick up over two inches of rainfall. Most will see roughly an inch.

Light rain may continue through Wednesday evening before another round of showers and storms rolls through on Thursday. Storms may be hit or miss, but the day will feel damp overall.

By Friday, skies begin to clear and temperatures climb back toward the 80s. The warmth builds into the weekend—along with rising humidity and renewed chances for storms Saturday night into Sunday.

Whether you’re planning outdoor activities or just commuting across town, midweek rain will be something to plan around.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece