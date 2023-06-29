Heating up for all, and a stray storm for some – Chris

Happy Thursday! We’re more than halfway through the week, and hopefully smooth sailing into what should be a long weekend for many.

Today is pretty warm, but a solid day overall! Expect sunshine for much of the day. Temperatures will top out into the upper 80s. It’ll still be quite humid, and by the later part of the evening commute, a few showers and thunderstorms may develop and move from northwest to southeast.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, and that sets the stage for sunshine throughout most of Friday, with more heat as well. Highs will once again flirt with 90 degrees. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

The weekend planner is a mainly dry and hot weekend. The only caveat is an outside shot at a stray storm on Saturday. Otherwise look for sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday, and lower 90s on Sunday.

Next week could start with chances for showers and thunderstorms leading into the 4th of July holiday.