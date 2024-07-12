Heat still on track as nighttime storm chances increase – Chris

Friday will be a bit warmer than the last couple of days with highs in the upper 80s, starting flirt with 90, and will feature more sunshine as well. The humidity will also increase, which means the discomfort will increase as well. There is a chance of storms Friday night into the early morning hours on Saturday.

By Saturday, highs should reach the 90s with dew points in the 70s. This will feel like thick tropical humidity and southern summer heat. Heat index values will make it into the middle and upper 90s. By Sunday, highs creep even deeper into the 90s, and heat index readings may exceed 100 degrees for parts of the state. As this goes on, chances for isolated storms exist on Saturday night, and again on Sunday night. If… and I do mean if… the storms materialize, some could be strong to severe with heavy rain and strong winds.

The heat continues into Monday with highs near 90, but an approaching cold front could send highs into the upper 70s by the middle of the week.

Enjoy the evening!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece