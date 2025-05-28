Heat set to build as the week progresses – Chris

Good Wednesday evening

It’s been a gray, rainy, and cool couple of days across Minnesota with highs stuck in the 60s and umbrellas getting plenty of use. The good news is the end of this damp stretch is near.

Showers will taper off tonight and Thursday brings signs of a turnaround. Skies will be variably cloudy and highs will climb into the mid 70s. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry and warmer.

By Friday, the summer preview really kicks in. Expect plenty of sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the low 80s. That trend continues through the weekend as the heat builds. Saturday and Sunday will be hot, with highs well into the 80s. A slight chance for a passing storm returns Saturday, but it won’t disrupt most outdoor plans.

Monday is looking downright hot and humid with highs near 90 and sticky air hanging around all day. That will set the stage for our next chance of storms on Tuesday as a more active system arrives. Thunderstorms could be more widespread and may bring stronger winds and heavy rain by afternoon and evening.

After a cool and soggy stretch, a full-blown summer pattern is on the way. Get ready for the warmup

– Meteorologist Chris Reece