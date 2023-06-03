Heat, humidity, spotty storms continue through Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for June 3, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We are still in this mid-summer pattern of hot and muggy weather. Any early evening t-showers will likely stay in western Minnesota through sunset. It is rinse and repeat on Sunday with highs returning to the upper 80s and around 90° for most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. There will be a few more spotty showers and storms Sunday afternoon, but the chances for rain will be the lowest they have been in several days.

A cold front pushes in Sunday night through Monday. This finally gives a more focused place to look for scattered rain and thunderstorms on Monday. That will push the humidity and spotty storm chances across western Minnesota through the middle of the week. Eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will still have temperatures near to above average behind the front, but thankfully closer to 80°. That front returns east on Friday, bringing more isolated storms and a little more humidity. If you are hoping for a big, soaking rain, this is not the forecast. Keep the watering cans and sprinklers handy!