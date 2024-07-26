Heat, humidity continue this weekend with overnight storms possible

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for July 26, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The humidity has arrived across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin! You can feel the uncomfortable dew points around 70° in the Twin Cities. The hotter temperatures are in western Minnesota today, and a Heat Advisory is in effect for west-central Minnesota, including Morris, Madison, and Montevideo. Those cities could feel like 100° to 105° through Friday evening. While it will not feel that hot in the Twin Cities, highs around 90° Saturday and Sunday will feel more like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. If you are going to be outside this weekend, remember to have plenty of water, and know where the nearest shade or air conditioning is if you get overheated.

That heat is the main focus in the forecast, since highs stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through most of next week. There will be some storm chances in the coming days, and that could keep some places a little bit cooler. A front is stalling out across northwest Minnesota Friday night. Scattered storms are possible closer to that front Friday night and Saturday night. Some of these storms could have heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. On Sunday, that front gets a little nudge to the east. Most of central and western Minnesota should see storms late Sunday afternoon into the evening, and some could be severe with heavy rain. As those push closer to the Twin Cities, they should weaken a bit, but might provide a little rain to the metro. There is another chance for scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday that could bring more locally heavy rain.