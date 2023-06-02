Heat, humidity, and stray storms last through the weekend – Chris

Good Friday afternoon to one and all! We’re gearing up for the weekend with a bit of a rinse and repeat forecast of what we’ve experienced the last several days across Minnesota. Already a few pop up Thunderstorms have developed during the midday hours. I expect more of this development as the afternoon progresses. High temperatures will top out around 90°.

Tonight will be pleasant and seasonable, though still humid. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Saturday will once again be hot and humid with an isolated Thunderstorm. Expect the same on Sunday. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s both days.

We’ll do this ONE MORE TIME on Monday, but this time the chance for showers and storms will be associated with a COLD FRONT! Tuesday and the rest of next week will be cooler, and much less humid. Sunshine will rule the skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, which, although cooler, is still warmer than the normal temperature this time of the year.