Heat, humidity, and severe storms are likely as we approach the Fourth

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for July 2, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is calling Monday and Tuesday Forecast First Alert Days. Severe weather is possible both days, with severe storms more likely on Tuesday, July 4. These storms will likely impact your Independence Day plans.

Storm chances are back in the forecast for the remainder of the long holiday weekend. This evening, isolated storms are possible along and north of I-94 through sunset. They will get weaker as they drop south and east toward the Twin Cities metro. Humidity starts to go up tonight as winds pick up from the south. On the leading edge of that moisture, more isolated storms are possible late Sunday night into Monday morning. Once those get out, it will get hot and very humid. Highs Monday reach the low to mid 90s for most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. When you add in the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

A cold front starts to push west across the state Monday. In the late afternoon and evening, isolated storms are possible, and some could have large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. Monday night, another complex of storms rides along the front, potentially with gusty winds and more heavy rain. This is the first big wildcard of the Fourth of July forecast: The strength and length of the overnight storms into Tuesday morning will determine where the front is through the afternoon and evening. More widespread storms develop along the front late in the day Tuesday, continuing into the evening. These storms could have more hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.

No matter what you are doing Monday afternoon—and especially on the Fourth—make sure you have a way to get severe weather information. If you are going to be at the cabin, a weather radio is a very good tool for getting that information, even if storms knock out power. You also need to have a plan for where to go during severe weather. A sturdy shelter with a basement is ideal, but could be tough to find in lake country. Finally, your parade or fireworks plans could be impacted by some rain and severe storms. Stay with Minnesota’s Weather Authority through the holiday for the latest weather information.