Heat holds on, but all eyes on late week rain chances – Chris

Good Monday evening to one and all! Our weather pattern turns a bit unsettled this week, but the heat sticks around. Tonight, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with a touch of humidity hanging around. It’ll feel a bit muggy, but temps stay mild, dipping into the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday’s shaping up to be another toasty one. Think mostly sunny, very warm, and definitely humid. Expect highs to flirt with 90 degrees again. By Wednesday, we’re still in for more warmth and humidity, but we may see some scattered showers and storms later in the nighttime hours.

Looking ahead, rain chances start to ramp up by the end of the week, especially as we roll into the weekend. We’ll see temps cooling a bit and more clouds, but for now, summer holds on!

Happy start to your week!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece