Heat Continues with T-Storms possible at times.

Hot, Hazy and Humid Conditions continue Today and into the weekend with highs in the low 90s ( Heat Index values in mid 90s ).

T-Storms will be mostly Spotty and Isolated Today through this week and into the weekend but any T-Storm will have the potential to produce Brief Heavy Downpours of Rain greater than 1″, Hail and Gusty Winds. Main time for T-Storms Today through Sunday is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Slightly Cooler with temperatures in the 80s and more Widespread Scattered T-Storms possible Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Some of the T-Storms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning could be Strong.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid with Spotty T-Storms possible after 3 p.m. Chance for Spotty T-Storms after 3 p.m. is 20%.

HIGH: 92 Degrees. ( Heat Index mid 90s ) – Record High 92 set in 1959

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy, Muggy with Isolated T-Storms until 11 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms until 11 p.m. is 20%.

LOW: 72 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid with Spotty T-Storms possible after 2 p.m. Chance for Spotty T-Storms after 2 p.m. is 30%.

HIGH: 90 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 70 Degrees. ( Spotty T-Storms – Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30% )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………………..91 / 71 Partly Cloudy & Humid with Spotty T-Storms – Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 20%.

SUNDAY……………………93 / 72 Hazy, Hot & Humid with Spotty T-Storms – Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 20%.

MONDAY………………….90 / 70 Hazy, Hot & Humid with Spotty T-Storms – Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 20%.

TUESDAY…………………..88 / 68 Partly Cloudy & Humid with Scatttered T-Storms in the evening & some could be Strong – Chance for Scasttered T-Storms in the evening is 40%.

WEDNESDAY………………85 / 66 AM Clouds & Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong then Partly Cloudy & turning Less Humid in the afternoon. Chance for AM T-Storms is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 57 and 76

JONATHAN YUHAS