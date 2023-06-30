Heat builds for the start of the holiday weekend

Friday is shaping up to be a warm one, but even warmer temperatures are on the way for the start of July!

Here’s your Friday afternoon forecast for June 30, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Northwest winds are pulling in cleaner and drier air across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The air quality is much better compared to the last few days. Thankfully, air quality will not be an issue through the first half of the long holiday weekend. You are going to feel the heat over the next couple of days, and not the humidity. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are likely across most of Minnesota Saturday and Sunday. The peak of the heat comes on Monday, and the humidity becomes uncomfortable. It could feel like 100°+ in the Twin Cities Monday afternoon.

Let me be clear about this: There is a good chance for storms in Minnesota on the Fourth of July. A cold front will be moving across the state, potentially bringing two rounds of storms. Since this is still 4 days away, it is too early to determine the exact timing of the storms. However, with the heat and humidity ahead of the front, any storms that develop in the afternoon and evening Tuesday could be severe. We will continue to hone in on when the storms roll through on the Fourth, so make sure you at least keep tabs on the forecast through the weekend. Trust me, it will come in handy on Tuesday.