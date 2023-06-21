Heat and poor air quality hold on

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for June 21, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Wren Clair.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the entire Twin Cities metro.

Poor air quality remains a concern tonight through tomorrow night, so yet again you’ll want to limit time (especially extended time) outdoors. Sensitive groups of individuals should avoid spending time outdoors tonight and tomorrow (such as children, elderly, those with heart or lung issues).

High temperatures the rest of this workweek and into Saturday stay in the low-90s. Storm chances are slight tonight and tomorrow, staying mainly across northwestern Minnesota, where a cold front that is tracking eastward ever-so-slowly, is currently located. Friday afternoon and evening bring an increased chance for scattered storms across central Minnesota and the Twin Cities. However, more widespread rain, which looks heavy at times, will be more likely Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday.

The risk for severe weather on Saturday will mean folks need to have a severe weather plan in place on a busy summer weekend, with many area events in place. Large hail, gusty winds and even a few tornadoes are possible Saturday afternoon and night, mainly across southwestern Minnesota.

Have a wonderful night!