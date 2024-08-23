Heat and humidity are going up this weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for August 23, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

No matter what you have planned this weekend, expect higher heat and humidity across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highs climb into the low and mid 80s Saturday. A stronger surge of humidity pushes north Saturday night, and that could set off a few storms while you sleep. Those are gone by Sunday morning, and temperatures get even warmer. Highs Sunday and Monday are around 90°, and it will feel more like 95° to 100° with the humidity. If you are going to the State Fair either of those days, plan to drink a lot of water—especially if you are sampling the delicious, salty fair food.

Late Monday, scattered storms develop across western Minnesota. These will likely be severe, producing large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. There is some question to how far east they spread before sunset. Since this is still a few days away, we will be watching this closely to see if storms reach the Twin Cities. At this point, the best chance in the metro is Monday night, and heavy rain would be the main issue. Temperatures drop into the mid 80s through the middle of next week. There is another good shot at storms on Thursday, followed by a cool down for Labor Day Weekend.