Heat and haze build across Minnesota this weekend – Chris

Good Thursday evening to one and all! After a few days of clouds and occasional showers, we finally saw more sunshine today. While pop-up showers did develop in spots, most areas enjoyed a brighter sky and noticeably milder temperatures. That trend continues tomorrow, but there are a few twists ahead as we head into the weekend.

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm with highs climbing into the low 80s. However, by late afternoon, northwest winds will begin pulling wildfire smoke south out of Canada and into Minnesota. That smoke is expected to reach the Twin Cities by evening, making the sky appear hazy and potentially affecting air quality.

Saturday will be the worst day for wildfire smoke across the state. The most significant impacts will be along a line from Fargo to Brainerd to Duluth and into northwest Wisconsin. Air quality alerts may be issued, and those with sensitive respiratory conditions should consider limiting time outdoors, especially during the afternoon and evening when smoke concentrations will be highest.

Despite the haze, it will still be a hot and breezy day with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday and Monday continue the hot trend with plenty of sun, highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and rising humidity.

Tuesday brings our next significant chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening, potentially offering some relief from the heat and helping to clear out lingering smoke.

Stay weather-aware and keep an eye on air quality conditions as we head into a warm and hazy weekend

– Meteorologist Chris Reece