Heat Advisory to be followed by storm chances – Chris

Another round of summer sizzle is on the way Tuesday, as a Heat Advisory goes into effect for the Twin Cities metro from noon to 8 PM. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s, but it’s the humidity that will pack the biggest punch—pushing heat index values near 100°. If you’re spending time outdoors, especially during peak heat, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

Later Tuesday, attention shifts to strong to possibly severe thunderstorms that will arrive closer to sunset. Most of the day looks dry across the metro, which is great news for outdoor plans, but don’t be surprised if a few storms roll in during the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Minnesota under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns.

By Wednesday morning, widespread showers and storms could still be ongoing—especially during the commute. Plan ahead and allow for extra travel time as heavier rain may slow things down early in the day.

Cooler air settles in behind the storms. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. A lingering shower is possible early Thursday, but most of the day turns dry and more comfortable.

Friday and the weekend bring a classic mid-July mix: warm temps, sunshine, and a few scattered storm chances, especially Friday night into Saturday. No major washouts are expected at this time.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece