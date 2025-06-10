Hazy Sunshine & Warmer Today then some Smoke at times and Heavy T-Storm Rainfall Friday morning.

Warmer Today in the Twin Cities with Hazy Sunshine and at times some Canadian Wildfire Smoke could be in the air aloft over the area – unfortunately more Canadian Wildfire Smoke is expected Wednesday and Thursday and could lead to some Air Quality Issues. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low 80s with Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Tonight with Isolated Thunder Showers possible after 4 a.m. Wednesday with lows in the low 60s and Winds from the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Increasing Clouds on Wednesday meaning Skies will be Mix of Clouds and Sun with Isolated T-Storms possible at anytime. Canadian Wildfire Smoke will increase Wednesday afternoon into Thursday too. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 70s with Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy Wednesday night ( Full Moon ) with Isolated Thunder Showers and lows near 60 degrees and East Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Spotty T-Storms Thursday morning mainly south of the Twin Cities near the Iowa border then Scattered T-Storms becoming more likely near and in the Twin Cities late Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s with East-Northeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph ( Breezy ). T-Storms likely Thursday night into Friday and some of the Rain will be Heavy and may lead to some ponding of Water and Creek/Stream Flooding with Rainfall Amounts Thursday night into Friday morning of 1″ to 3″ and even isolated 4″ amounts in spots. Low temperatures Friday morning near 60 degrees with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

T-Storms will Periods of Heavy Rainfall Friday morning then Scattered T-Storms Friday afternoon and some Stronger T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Hail possible Friday afternoon. Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 60s north of the downtowns to the upper 60s to low 70s south of the downtowns.

Father’s Day Weekend: Cloud and Sun Mix Saturday with East Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the low 70s. Partly Cloudy on Father’s Day with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the upper 70s.

Next Week ( Monday June 16 through Friday June 20 ): Hazy Sunshine, Warm and Humid with T-Storms Tuesday June 17 and Wednesday June 18. Highs next Monday through next Friday in the low to mid 80s. JONATHAN YUHAS