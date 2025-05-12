Hazy Sunshine and Warm Weather continues then T-Storms on Thursday and Much Cooler by Friday.

Warm Conditions with temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees will continue in the Twin Cities Today through Wednesday with Sunshine and Southerly Winds at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours. Look for the Flower Full Moon Tonight after the 8:32 p.m. sunset.

Scattered T-Storms on Thursday could be Severe in the afternoon and evening along a line from the Twin Cities to Des Moines and points east into Wisconsin and Illinois. T-Storms Thursday will have the potential to produce Heavy Rains, Hail, Damaging Winds and Tornadoes.

Big temperature change arrives Friday with highs in the Twin Cities only near 60 degrees along with Cloudy Skies, Periods of Rain and Gusty West Winds up to 25 to 30 mph. Showers possible Saturday morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. The average high for this time of May is in the upper 60s. JONATHAN YUHAS