Hazy and Warm Today then T-Storms Thursday

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

  Hazy Sunshine and Warm this Wednesday afternoon in the Twin Cities with highs around 80 degrees.  Scattered T-Storms possible tonight after 11 p.m. then likely between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday. 

T-Storms could be Strong to Severe in western Minnesota Thursday and then near the Twin Cities and across southern Minnesota on Friday. 

Weekend starts Wet with Widespread Showers and T-Storms Saturday then Showers and T-Storms slowly ending Sunday in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota while northern Minnesota will start and finish Sunday with Clear Conditions. 

North Winds could drag in some Smoke from Canada Wild Fires next week producing Smoky Skies at times across Minnesota. 

TODAY:

Hazy  Sunshine.

HIGH:  80  Degrees. 

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  with  Scattered  T-Storms  possible  after  11  p.m.  along  with  areas  of  Patchy  Fog.  Chance  for  Scattered  T-Storms  after  11  p.m.  is  70%. 

LOW:   60  Degrees.    

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  10  mph.

THURSDAY: 

Partly  Cloudy  with  Scattered  T-Storms  before  Noon  then  again  possible  in  the  late  afternoon.  Chance  for  Scattered  T-Storms  before  Noon  then  again  in  the  late  afternoon  is  70%.

HIGH:  80  Degrees.  

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  15  mph. 

THURSDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   60  Degrees.   (  Patchy  Fog  )

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………………….……78 / 60  Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms some could be Strong.  Chance for T-Storms  is 80%.

SATURDAY……………….………72 / 56  Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms.  Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 90%.   

SUNDAY…(Mom’s Day )……68 / 50  AM Clouds with Scattered Showers then Breezy with some Clearing in the afternoon.  Chance for Scattered Showers is 70%.

MONDAY…………………………75 / 57  Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

TUESDAY………………………….66 / 48  Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler ( Smoky Haze from Canada Fires ).

