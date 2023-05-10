Hazy and Warm Today then T-Storms Thursday

Hazy Sunshine and Warm this Wednesday afternoon in the Twin Cities with highs around 80 degrees. Scattered T-Storms possible tonight after 11 p.m. then likely between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday.

T-Storms could be Strong to Severe in western Minnesota Thursday and then near the Twin Cities and across southern Minnesota on Friday.

Weekend starts Wet with Widespread Showers and T-Storms Saturday then Showers and T-Storms slowly ending Sunday in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota while northern Minnesota will start and finish Sunday with Clear Conditions.

North Winds could drag in some Smoke from Canada Wild Fires next week producing Smoky Skies at times across Minnesota.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms possible after 11 p.m. along with areas of Patchy Fog. Chance for Scattered T-Storms after 11 p.m. is 70%.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms before Noon then again possible in the late afternoon. Chance for Scattered T-Storms before Noon then again in the late afternoon is 70%.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 60 Degrees. ( Patchy Fog )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………………….……78 / 60 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms some could be Strong. Chance for T-Storms is 80%.

SATURDAY……………….………72 / 56 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 90%.

SUNDAY…(Mom’s Day )……68 / 50 AM Clouds with Scattered Showers then Breezy with some Clearing in the afternoon. Chance for Scattered Showers is 70%.

MONDAY…………………………75 / 57 Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

TUESDAY………………………….66 / 48 Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler ( Smoky Haze from Canada Fires ).

JONATHAN YUHAS