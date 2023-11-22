Gusty Winds Today but Mild then Colder for Thanksgiving and the upcoming Weekend.

Travel Weather Today all across Minnesota and rest of the Midwest looks good with Breezy Southwest Winds and temps in the upper 40s in the Twin Cities and Partly Cloudy Skies – no Big Winter Storms expected Wednesday but some Light Snow Showers around the Great Lakes and some Snow moving into western South and North Dakota late Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Thursday November 23rd in Twin Cities starts with morning temperatures in the mid 20s ( Wind-Chills mid teens ) then afternoon highs in around 30 degrees with Partly Cloudy Skies and North Winds at 10 to 15 mph keeping afternoon wind-Chills in the low 20s then Lighter Winds in the evening but Cold.

Light Snow could cause some Travel Delays west of the Missouri River in the Dakotas and panhandle of Neberaska on Friday then Snow which could be Heavy moves into the Denver area and across western Nebraska and western Kansas on Friday.

Light Snow will fall from Kansas City to Chicago and Milwaukee on Sunday but to the north including the Twin Cities only Flurries expected.

TODAY:

Sunny and Breezy.

HIGH: 48 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Colder.

LOW: 26 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills Mid 10s )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy with Cold Winds.

HIGH: 30 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills low 20s )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 18 Degrees. Lighter Winds

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………30 / 22 Partly Cloudy & Cold with Light Winds.

SATURDAY…………34 / 27 AM Sun then PM Clouds.

SUNDAY…………….36 / 25 Cloudy with Flurries at times.

MONDAY…………..32 / 20 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

TUESDAY……………29 / 18 Cloud & Sun Mix with Cold Gusty Winds.

The average low and high for the extended period is 25 and 39 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS