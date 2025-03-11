Gradual warming trend begins tomorrow! – Chris

After highs in the 60s and 70s on Monday, today was much cooler with highs only in the 40s. We’ll remain seasonably cool tonight with lows falling to near 30, give or take a few degrees. By midweek, we’ll be watching an even bigger warm-up, as a strong storm system pushes in. This could send temperatures soaring into the 60s and 70s once again, potentially setting more records.

But just as quickly as warmth returns, a major shift is on the way. This system is packing a punch, with the potential for strong thunderstorms ahead of it and a switch to snow on the back side. It’s classic March weather—one foot in spring, the other still stuck in winter.

It’s still too early to know the exact details, but one thing is certain: March loves to keep us on our toes. Soak up the sunshine while you can!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece