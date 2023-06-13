Getting warmer with rain chances staying low midweek

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for June 13, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We have another quiet night across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Clouds will gradually clear out after sunset, and temperatures will not be as cool as the last few nights. Expect upper 50s and low 60s for overnight lows. Probably worth keeping the windows open once again! A weak cold front drops south across Minnesota Wednesday. There is not a lot of moisture to work with, but a spotty shower or t-shower is possible in the afternoon from the Twin Cities to the south. Temperatures stay warm behind the front, but the humidity drops Thursday and Friday.

It will feel more humid on Saturday. That is also our best chance for scattered storms over the next week. Some storms could be strong, with hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain. I cannot completely rule out a pop-up storm on Father’s Day, although Sunday will be mostly dry. Humidity drops again early next week, and temperatures take off into the 90s. Next week will likely be hot and dry for several days.