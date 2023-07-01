Getting hotter before storms arrive closer to the Fourth

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for July 1, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Temperatures will keep climbing through the first half of the long run-up to the Fourth of July. Highs reach the low 90s in the Twin Cities metro on Sunday, with mid to upper 80s across the remainder of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Humidity slowly starts to move in Sunday night. With that little bit of moisture, some spotty storms are possible Sunday night into early Monday morning. Once those clear, Monday will be uncomfortably hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s are likely, and the humidity will make it feel a little hotter. Another round of isolated storms is possible Monday afternoon and evening. Those could have small hail and gusty winds.

Storms on the Fourth are staying in the forecast. There will likely be two rounds of storms: One overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, and then another late Tuesday afternoon through the evening. This is one of those forecasts where the morning storms will have a significant impact on where storms develop again later in the day. No matter what your plans are, or where they are in Minnesota, you will need to keep checking the forecast Monday night into Tuesday for the latest on where and when storms are likely. Beyond the Fourth, more rain and storms are likely Wednesday, which is overall very good for the state. Cooler and more comfortable summer weather arrives by the end of next week.