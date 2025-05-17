Frost Advisories in place overnight – Chris

Good chilly Saturday evening to one and all!

It has been a cloudy, breezy, and chilly weekend across much of Minnesota and the cooler-than-average pattern continues into tonight. Skies will begin to clear a bit overnight and that will allow temperatures to drop quickly. Frost advisories are in effect for much of the state and freeze warnings are in place across the Arrowhead where temperatures will dip close to or just below freezing by morning. If you’ve done any early planting, now is a good time to cover up sensitive plants.

Sunday brings a little improvement with more peeks of sunshine but temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the low 60s. Monday stays quiet and seasonably cool with rain chances returning Monday night.

Tuesday brings our next widespread rainmaker. Expect cloudy skies and off-and-on showers through much of the day. It will be a good soaking rain for many and another cool day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

We dry out a bit midweek with gradual warming into the upper 60s and low 70s by Thursday and Friday. Another stretch of more typical late May weather looks to settle in for the second half of the week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay warm tonight

– Meteorologist Chris Reece