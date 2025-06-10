From summer to soggy! An unsettled pattern is building – Chris

Tuesday brought a true taste of summer with highs in the 80s, sunshine, and just a light breeze. It felt great while it lasted, but cooler temperatures and unsettled weather are moving in for the rest of the week.

Hazy skies lingered across parts of Minnesota again today thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada. While visibility was reduced at times, no air quality alerts are in place for now.

We stay quiet tonight with lows in the low 60s. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but still pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase as the day goes on, and a few showers may develop later in the evening.

By Thursday and Friday, the atmosphere becomes more unsettled. Widespread showers and storms are expected to develop, especially later Thursday into Friday. At this point, there is potential for heavy rain in some areas as moisture-rich air pools over Minnesota. While confidence is still building, this could be a multi-inch rainfall event for some.

The weekend looks drier, especially Saturday, which should feature comfortable highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Another round of storms may return by late Sunday into Monday, but there’s still time to fine-tune the details.

So enjoy the mild midweek weather while it’s here. Summer will take a brief break before we heat up again next week.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece