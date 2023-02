We’re looking at scattered light snow this evening through about 1 a.m., with a coating-2″ possible for central & southern MN into Wisconsin.

Most locations will see under 1″ of snow, but 2 inches will be possible. Temperatures tonight are again unseasonably cold, but despite that we end up with a warmer and quieter weekend forecast!

Our next chance for precipitation with a wintry mix returning will be Monday. Have a wonderful weekend.