Freeze Warnings issued as temperatures fall tonight – Chris

There is a CHILL in the air! Happy Fall, all, and good Monday evening.

High temperatures absolutely struggled to get out of the 40s today. Many of us didn’t, some of us made to 50 degrees or so, but only a select few. Parts of northern Minnesota spent the entire day in the 30s. This fall chill continues tonight with the growing season set to end as overnight lows fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s. As a result, a FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 1AM-9AM overnight tonight into early Tuesday.

It seems like Fall is definitely fighting its way in, but not without some battle. Southwesterly winds return by Wednesday which will begin to boost temperatures. It’ll be a sunny day and highs will climb back into the 60s. As the southwest flow becomes more pronounced, temperatures respond accordingly. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs returning to the lower and middle 70s. Friday will really see a temperature boost as winds pick up and highs reach the middle to upper 70s. This combination of warm temperatures, gusty winds, and very low humidity will likely lead to fire weather concerns. Stay tuned for possible Fire Weather Watches or Red Flag Warnings later in the week if this trend continues.

A cool front should sweep across the state this weekend. While there will be plenty of moisture, the atmospheric forcing to tap into that is… out to lunch. The same song continues with rain chances looking slim at best, but the pattern beyond that is at least TRYING to become more active. The key word there is TRYING. As always, let Minnesota’s Weather Authority do the worrying between then and now. We’ll keep you updated daily on how things are shaping up.

Enjoy the night!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece