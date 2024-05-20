Forecast First Alert Tuesday: Severe storms and heavy rain possible

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for May 20, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is calling Tuesday a Forecast First Alert day. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely. Severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, and heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

This evening is the calm before the storms. There will be a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms that move across Minnesota and Wisconsin tonight through Tuesday. If you have plans outside Monday evening, most places will be rain-free, although a little humid. After sunset, scattered storms develop in southwest Minnesota and gradually push east overnight. Small hail and gusty winds are possible with these storms, but severe weather chances are low. More scattered storms develop around sunrise, and stay across the Twin Cities through the morning commute. Again, severe chances with the morning storms are low, but you can expect some heavy rain.

Low pressure moves over the I-35 corridor late Tuesday afternoon into the evening, spreading more storms across the state. Severe storms are possible from the Twin Cities to the south and east. In the metro, some storms could have large hail, strong winds, and possibly a tornado. The better tornado potential will be closer to Rochester and La Crosse and into Iowa. This final round of storms will also have the highest heavy rain potential. A Flood Watch is in effect from tonight through Tuesday across a large portion of Minnesota, including the entire Twin Cities metro. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 4 inches could cause flash flooding Tuesday, and later river rises this week.

Once the storms end, west winds get blustery Tuesday night through Wednesday, gusting up to 40 mph at times. The next chance of rain and storms is Friday afternoon and evening, with a lower chance of stronger storms. The start of Memorial Day Weekend will be gorgeous Saturday and Sunday! However, there could be a few storms returning on Monday afternoon.