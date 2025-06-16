Forecast First Alert: Tornado Watch in effect

A Forecast First Alert continues for Monday evening. Severe storms are possible, and they could have big hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes.

Severe weather remains a concern this evening across Minnesota. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM, including the Twin Cities metro, as scattered thunderstorms continue to move through the region. Some of these storms have the potential to bring damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

This is part of an ongoing Forecast First Alert that will carry us through tonight. Storms will gradually taper off later this evening.

Have a way to get severe weather information before and during the evening commute! The heavy rain from these storms could slow things down, even if they are not severe.

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday bring a brief lull in activity. While storm chances are lower, the humidity sticks around, and a few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out.

By Thursday, storm chances increase again, especially late in the day and at night. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday as well, as we continue navigating this active stretch of weather.

Things heat up just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny, hot, and humid, with highs pushing into the 90s. Summer arrives in full force, though the heat may set the stage for more storms next week.

Stay weather-aware tonight and keep your devices charged in case additional warnings are issued.