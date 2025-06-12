Forecast First Alert tonight through Friday for storms producing 1-3″ of rain

FORECAST FIRST ALERT TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR 1-3″ OF RAINFALL IN THE TWIN CITIES AREA: Today will start with some smoke in the sky this morning with mainly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms moving into the area on and off from about 10 a.m. through the afternoon with thunderstorms producing heavier rainfall after 4 p.m. Highs today near 70 degrees with east winds at 5- 15 mph with higher gusts near thunderstorms. Storms tonight will likely produce heavy rainfall of +2″ overnight with some of the heaviest rainfall from 12 a.m. – 9 a.m. Friday with lows in the upper 50s and east winds at 5-15 mph with higher gusts near thunderstorms.

Storms likely on Friday with the heaviest rainfall in the morning hours, then scattered storms with lighter rains Friday in the late afternoon and evening. Expect ponding of water in spots and some smaller creek and stream flooding. Highs Friday in the upper 60s with east winds at 5-15 mph then lows into Saturday morning in the mid 50s with areas of fog developing.

Cloudy with scattered showers and areas of fog early Saturday morning then mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon with cool highs in the low 70s (average is upper 70s) with northeast winds at 5-15 mph. Lows on Sunday morning will be in the mid 50s with northeast winds at 5-15 mph.

Partly cloudy and warmer on Father’s Day Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and northeast winds at 5-10 mph then scattered thunderstorms possible after 9 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday with lows in the low 60s.

Scattered thunderstorms Monday morning then partly cloudy, warmer and humid with highs in the mid 80s and dew point temperatures in the humid upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday will be muggy with strong to severe thunderstorms possible and highs near 80 degrees. Expect calmer and pleasant, sunny weather on Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS