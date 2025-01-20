FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY INTO TUESDAY MORNING FOR BITTER COLD TEMPS & WIND-CHILLS IN TWIN CITIES.

320 miles north of the Twin Cities this Monday morning a weather station at Sea Gull Lake near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area fell to an actual air temperature of -42 Below Zero. The Twin Cities had an official low temperature of -13 Below – the record low for Today January 20 is -32 Below set in 1888 and the average low is 8 degrees. The average high for January 20 is 23 degrees and record high is 52 degrees set in 1908.

Today’s Weather will continue to be Extremely Cold and long exposure of +20 minutes will be a health risk for people and animals Today, Tonight and into Tuesday morning. People should limit time outside and provide warm shelter for pets as the risk for Frostbite is high and Frostbite is a medical emergency as skin tissue can freeze and permanently cause skin damage.

The Bitter Cold this afternoon in the Twin Cities will come with Sunshine and highs near -6 Below with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph producing Wind-Chills near -25 Below. Temperatures will fall very quickly tonight with Clear Skies and lows by the 7:43 a.m. sunrise Tuesday near -18 Below with Wind-Chill temperatures down to -35 Below.

Sunny Tuesday morning then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with temperatures climbing to near 6 degrees by 4 p.m. Cloudy Tuesday night with Snow Flurries or Light Snow which may produce a Dusting of Snow by Wednesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday night will rise from 6 degrees at 11 p.m. to 12 degrees by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Cloudy with Light Snow and Flurries Wednesday morning then Partly Cloudy and Warmer in the afternoon with Breezy Conditions and highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Temperatures for highs will be in the teens and 20s Thursday through Sunday then could see 40 degree temperatures by next Tuesday January 28. JONATHAN YUHAS