Forecast First Alert today for severe t-storms between 4-7 p.m.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY FOR TWIN CITIES FOR SEVERE T-STORM THREAT: Severe thunderstorms with heavy rains, hail, +60 mph wind gusts and tornadoes are possible today in the Twin Cities area between 4-7 p.m. Most likely area for severe thunderstorms will be along a line from Lake Minnetonka to downtown Minneapolis, downtown Saint Paul and points south especially the suburbs south of the Minnesota River.

Partly cloudy, warm and breezy and even muggy in the Twin Cities this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and dew point temperatures from 55 to 60 degrees (muggy). Thunderstorms will rapidly develop around 3 p.m. on the west side of the Twin Cities and possibly become severe between 4-6 p.m. in the suburbs west of downtown Minneapolis and 5-7 p.m. in suburbs east of downtown Minneapolis.

Threat for severe thunderstorms in Twin Cities will end before 8 p.m. but rain and thunder likely the rest of the evening then cooler with rain showers Friday morning and lows in the upper 40s. JONATHAN YUHAS